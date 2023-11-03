Many people are clueless about PR. How Coyne tried to change that

The agency invited staffers’ parents to the office to unlock the mysteries of earned media.

PARSIPPANY, NJ: The role of a PR practitioner is one that outsiders just can’t seem to grasp.

Even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when PR pros were quarantined at home with their families, their partners and children still had no idea what they did for a living.

In fact, it’s “an ongoing joke in the PR world that our parents have no clue what we actually do,” said Shana Walther, VP of marketing and new business for Coyne PR.

To put an end to the mystery, Coyne PR held its first Bring Your Parents to Work Day at its headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Coyne president Rich Lukis said that while there is confusion about the industry, PR is becoming more of a “high-profile profession.” But older generations, i.e. the parents of Coyne staffers, confuse PR with advertising and don’t quite get the nature of earned media and earned coverage, Lukis said.

“Until you really see it in action, sometimes it is difficult to grasp,” he added.

Coyne has about 160 employees, and around 85 parents attended. The day was full of educational and interactive activities.

“It was like PR 101,” said Lukis.

Parents also got a free breakfast and an opening session from Lukis (left), Coyne founder and CEO Tom Coyne and co-president John Gogarty (right).

The parents broke into eight sessions, based around Coyne’s practice areas and service offerings, which were 20 minutes long. Employees were also very involved with the sessions.

�� Today, we opened our doors to the real VIPs - our parents! They got a taste of life at Coyne PR with our first-ever Bring Your Parents to Work Day. Nearly 90 parents shared the day with us, thank you for making today unforgettable! pic.twitter.com/tsPHuGgFgs — Coyne PR (@CoynePR) November 1, 2023

Karl and Rose Mary Werner, parents of account coordinator Mark Werner, said, “We saw some really great breakout sessions, but really enjoyed getting to learn more about the social, influencer and studio side of things and how everything integrates together.”

Lukis said Bring Your Parents to Work Day is in line with the firm’s mission to be a best place to work. The day was meant to be “super-inclusive,” bringing families and employees together, he said. The agency hopes it will become an annual event.