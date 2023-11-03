KFC US hires Anna Faktorovich as VP of brand management

LOUISVILLE, KY: KFC has named Anna Faktorovich as VP of brand management for KFC U.S., effective on November 6.

Faktorovich will report to KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez. In the newly created role, Faktorovich will oversee brand marketing communications, uniting the KFC U.S. advertising, PR and media teams for collaboration, a brand spokesperson said.

She will also manage planning and execution, including external-facing brand positioning; social media; promotions and partnerships; influencer and celebrity marketing; in-store merchandising; packaging and digital creative, according to a KFC statement.

The role was created to “bolster” the marketing leadership team at KFC U.S., a spokesperson said.

Lori Eberenz, director of PR, will continue to lead KFC U.S. PR and will report to Faktorovich, the spokesperson confirmed.

Faktorovich is joining KFC from Mexican street-food restaurant chain Bartaco, where she was chief brand officer. Before that, she was SVP of brand and marketing at Mediterranean food brand Cava.

There are more than 29,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories worldwide. Yum Brands, the parent of KFC, also owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill.

In Q3, Yum Brands’ net sales rose 4% to $1.7 billion, and the company reported net income of $416 million, up from $331 million a year earlier. Yum same-store sales grew 6% in the quarter, helped by strong sales at Taco Bell’s U.S. locations and KFC’s international restaurants. KFC’s overall same-store sales increased 6% in Q3.