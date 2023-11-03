IW Group ups Karen Tran Wood to lead entertainment marketing and publicity practice

Wood is tasked with building a brand partnerships team to forge collaborations between studios and top consumer brands.

LOS ANGELES: Multicultural marketing agency IW Group has promoted Karen Tran Wood to group director of entertainment marketing and publicity, according to a company statement.

Wood is overseeing the growth of the entertainment marketing practice with a focus on diversifying its digital and influencer offerings, as well as spearheading the development of a brand partnerships team, aimed at sparking collaborations between studios and top consumer brands.

Wood, who could not be immediately reached for further comment, is reporting to Telly Wong, chief content officer and SVP at IW Group.

In her previous role as IW director of publicity, Wood oversaw multicultural theatrical and television marketing and publicity campaigns for clients such as Warner Bros., Disney, Netflix, Hulu and Fox, with recent campaigns including Barbie, American Born Chinese, The Cleaning Lady and Turning Red.

She also led the agency’s TikTok and influencer marketing team, which worked on campaigns for Avatar: The Way of Water, Elemental and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

An IW Group spokesperson could not be immediately reached to comment on Wood’s replacement.

Before joining IW Group, Wood managed festival, digital and theatrical campaigns and led awards and corporate communications accounts at MPRM Communications. She was also a publicist at Big Time PR & Marketing.

IW Group, part of holding company Interpublic Group, specializes in advertising, social media, publicity, experiential marketing and Web3, focusing on engaging AAPI, LGBTQ+, African American and Hispanic Gen Z consumers.