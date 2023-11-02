Autodesk restructures communications function

The software and services design company has hired Zillow’s Kristina Adamski to spearhead the new comms team.

SAN FRANCISCO: Software and services design company Autodesk has split its communications and brand teams into two distinct functions to drive more integrated brand storytelling, according to CMO Dara Treseder.

Communications previously sat underneath brand, which encompasses advertising, events marketing and experiential, but was separated in October, said Treseder, who joined the company in 2022 from Peloton where she was SVP and global head of marketing, comms and membership.



As part of the restructuring, Autodesk has hired Zillow’s Kristina Adamski and promoted Tamara Thompson to manage the comms and brand practices, respectively. Adamski is serving as VP of global comms, while Thompson is VP of brand and creative. Both roles are new.

Adamski stepped into her role on October 16; and Thompson was elevated in August, according to her LinkedIn profile. They both report to Treseder.

Adamski and Thompson’s responsibilities used to be held by Fred Saunders, who served as VP and head of global brand marketing and corporate comms at Autodesk. He left the company in April and is now serving as an adviser at strategic marketing shop Fiat Growth, according to his LinkedIn profile.

By putting comms and brand on even footing, Autodesk aims to increase collaboration between the teams and connect with its stakeholders in more “interesting, compelling and relevant” ways, Treseder said.

“Communications has the power to drive results, deepen understanding of our products and shape our narrative,” she said. “I’m very excited to be bringing in [Adamski] … It’s a huge win for comms and a huge win for Autodesk.”

Treseder did not disclose which PR firms Autodesk works with but said agency partnerships were not impacted by the restructuring. PRWeek previously reported that Autodesk worked with M Booth, Nectar Communications, FleishmanHillard and Raz PR. It was not clear if the company still works with any of those firms.

Adamski is overseeing internal and external comms, including crisis management and executive, technology and customer comms. She’s also handling employee comms, which sat under HR before the reorganization.

Adamski said she's focused on building brand awareness at Autodesk, a company that’s “not a normal day-to-day brand folks talk about.” More integration between comms and marketing will only facilitate that process, she added.

“In 2023 and beyond, we all need to be working in an integrated marketing and communications function. In order to really amplify what the company’s doing, it needs to be a joint effort between [those practices],” said Adamski.

As VP of comms at Zillow, Adamski led internal and external comms for the real estate marketplace and its affiliated brands. Zillow has promoted Marissa Brooks, formerly VP of strategic business comms, to replace Adamski.

“[Adamski] led the communications team during a time of immense change for the company, and we are so grateful for her contributions. We wish her every success in her new role. We'll always be cheering her on,” a Zillow spokesperson said.

Before Zillow, Adamski served as EVP of corporate affairs at cannabis company Tilray Brands. She also led Nissan’s comms function across North America and managed manufacturing and labor comms at Ford.

During Q2 in its fiscal 2024, which ended on July 31, Autodesk posted a 9% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.35 billion. Its net income was $222 million, up from $186 million from the prior fiscal year period.

Autodesk makes software products for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists and production teams, as well as media and entertainment professionals, according to its website.