'This doesn’t leave me hungry for more' - PRWeek Christmas panel on M&S, Argos, Sports Direct
PRWeek UK has assembled a team of creative comms experts to critique some of this year’s major festive campaigns. Today: M&S Clothing & Home, Argos, M&S Food and Sports Direct.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>