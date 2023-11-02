Emplifi rolls out product additions

The enhancements were made across the company’s Influencers, Care, UGC and Agent products.

NEW YORK: Customer engagement platform Emplifi has added product innovations across its offerings.

The company has updated Emplifi Influencers, a marketing platform for influencer marketing campaigns, to include artificial-intelligence-powered influencer analysis, which helps users better understand the performance of the influencers with whom they work. It builds on Emplifi Influencer’s integrated campaign management and reporting features, helping users effectively work with influencers to build brand awareness and reach their target audiences.

Emplifi has also updated Emplifi Care to make it easier for users to address customer concerns across social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X. The platform includes notifications of impending service-level agreement breaches, improved customer support analysis through agile sentiment adjustments and intelligent case routing, the company said in a statement.

There are also new features across Emplifi UGC and Emplifi Agent. Users can get artificial-intelligence-powered suggestions based on their product catalog and connect their pre-approved UGC content with Emplifi Publisher. Emplifi Agent now offers simplified maintenance and better reporting to support customer-service teams.

The platform is also making it easier for marketing and customer service teams to collaborate and escalate as needed. Emplifi offers a unified platform, allowing marketing teams to escalate messages to service teams from Emplifi Community and Care into Emplifi Agent.

The goal of all of the updates is to help users unify marketing, commerce and care — in time for the holiday shopping season, the company said in a statement.

Emplify also debuted its United Analytics tool, which provides insights from a range of sources, and added Snapchat analytics and measurement this year.