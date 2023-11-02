Marketing to diverse gaming audiences

When partnering with world-class, famous brands that aspire to lead with inclusive storytelling, it’s crucial to connect them with the next generation of diverse audiences.

While there are many avenues to engage with young consumers, there’s one that many brands may not have considered: the gaming community.

Not only does the gaming community provide a captivated audience, it is larger than the movie and music industries combined; it's also as diverse as the general population.

But when it comes to equity and inclusivity, the gaming industry has its challenges. Women, BIPOC and disability communities are the most forgotten. Their lived experiences are different, so engaging with creators and hearing firsthand the challenges they must go through is essential.

With this in mind, it’s important for brands looking to connect with these communities to understand the relevant cultural tensions and the challenges facing each.

Here’s what marketers need to keep in mind:

Inclusivity starts by building institutional knowledge

When brands seek to enhance their external communications, it’s essential to pause and craft a plan to review and establish habits. Brands can achieve a natural progression toward best practices with customers and audiences by nurturing these habits internally – you know, from the inside out. This way, brands can create a genuine, resonant and lasting connection.

Representation is table stakes

Consider who is invited to participate and what nuanced stories might be missing. A depth of representation is required to tell authentic stories from diverse perspectives. Consider ability, culture, community, identity and, most importantly, the intersections and multi-dimensions of people's lives.

Creators are people

This is a no-brainer, but worth a quick grounding. Creators have valid lived experiences that help them connect with their audiences in ways that brands can learn from. They are craft builders and need creative freedom to connect and do their jobs.

Pay and asset equity

Marketers should be clear on their budgets. Creators need standards and minimums to get the job done. Asset creation plays a significant role here, so brands need to be clear on their distribution needs. My agency is working on developing pay rate evaluators to ensure clients meet pay rate minimums and go above the scale often.

Platforms play an important role

Platforms like Twitch are staples in the day-to-day lives of creators. Streaming is life, so does equity play a role here? Yes. Brands must know this and use their influence to ensure that inclusivity and equity conversations and solutions are front and center with partners.

Consider conducting impromptu confessionals to allow creators and marketers to get vulnerable about their experiences. For example, burnout is a real problem gamers face. As a solution, brands can think about realistic deliverables and timelines as another way to bring equity to this community. Overall, listening to these creators leads to long-lasting relationships.

Brands looking to ensure inclusion and equity in gaming are entering a space ripe with opportunity. However, they need to understand how to work with creators in ways that will connect with these audiences in real ways.

Danisha Lomax is EVP and head of client inclusivity and impact at Digitas North America. Ibon Iraola and Jennifer Andrews contributed. This article first appeared on campaignlive.com.