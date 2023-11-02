Gemma Bell and Company restructures and expands leadership
Hospitality specialist Gemma Bell and Company has restructured in an attempt to ‘move away from being primarily a PR company’ and expanded its senior leadership team on the back of two years of strong growth.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>