Damar Hamlin, Abbott team on HeartMates, raise awareness about heart health

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is the ambassador for Abbott’s HeartMates program, which connects cardiovascular patients and caregivers in a supportive community.

Over the past 10 months, Damar Hamlin has turned from being a safety for the Buffalo Bills to also serving as a patient advocate seeking to make a greater impact on public health beyond his playing career.

Now, he has teamed up with Abbott as an ambassador for its HeartMates program, where he’ll help to raise awareness about heart conditions.

Hamlin made headlines in January after experiencing cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He dropped to the field and had to be resuscitated by emergency personnel, which used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to restore his pulse over the course of 10 minutes.

Fortunately, Hamlin made a full recovery; he remains on the Bills’ active roster.

However, in addition to continuing his football career, the now-25-year-old is hoping to make an impact by being a celebrity ambassador for people with heart conditions.

The Abbott HeartMates program’s mission focuses on fostering a community of patients with heart conditions as well as caregivers. Through this effort, Abbott aims to have patients and caregivers share their stories and receive support throughout their health journeys.

The HeartMates community is seeking more team members who will work with Hamlin, who wants his ambassadorship to help people with heart conditions feel like they, too, can have a comeback story.

The partnership with Abbott was announced days before the Bills and Bengals are set to play each other on Sunday Night Football for the first time in Cincinnati since Hamlin’s injury.

Since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and recovery at such a young age, he has set out to partner with prominent healthcare organizations and advocate for patients.

This month, Hamlin launched a fundraising campaign through his Chasing M’s Foundation, which focuses on emergency preparedness, CPR training and making sure that young athletes have access to life-saving tools like AEDs.

Over the summer, Hamlin also paired up with the American Heart Association as an ambassador for its A Nation of Lifesavers campaign. The goal of the effort is to double the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest through boosting training and resources.

This builds on Hamlin’s work with the AHA, which he started in February when he helped launch the #3forHeart challenge. That social media campaign, which took place during American Heart Month, sought to boost awareness around CPR practices.

For Abbott, having Hamlin as a celebrity face for its HeartMates program drives home the message that nobody makes a comeback alone, according to Nadim Geloo, senior director of medical affairs at Abbott’s structural heart business.

“Our HeartMates program creates a community of support and resources for those navigating their heart health and embodies our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one faces these challenges alone,” she said.

