Propel rolls out ‘media war room’ product for crisis comms pros

NEW YORK: Media intelligence company Propel has launched an artificial-intelligence-powered “media war room” to bolster crisis comms pros’ capabilities.

The war room combines Propel’s media-monitoring tools, public relations management system and generative AI to help users monitor for and get ahead of potential crises, the company said. It helps clients stay informed about articles about their organizations and identify those that may be biased in real-time. Users can also access in-depth analytics that point out when surges in coverage take place and leverage generative AI to support their responses.

Propel offers users the ability to create AI-generated tweets to rebut biased articles, as well as to use AI to generate email drafts to send to the author. In these emails, users can provide facts that contradict the news shared or offer the author a briefing opportunity. Finally, the war room also includes an in-depth dashboard that users can customize based on their needs, generating reports in various formats.

The overall goal of the media war room is to help crisis comms pros to stay on top of budding issues, effectively mitigate reputational problems and maintain control of the narrative about their organizations. It is available commercially to brands and crisis communicators.