Finn Partners acquires education PR agency C. Blohm & Associates

The firm will be known as CB&A, a Finn Partners Company, working alongside Finn’s PreK-12 and higher education practices.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired Midwest PR and content marketing agency C. Blohm & Associates, Inc., known as CB&A, effective November 1.

The 12-person PR and content marketing firm specializes in B2B education and education technology. CB&A will work alongside Finn Partners’ existing Pre-K and higher education practices and will join the firm’s Midwest region.

CB&A will be known as CB&A, a Finn Partners Company.

“This is an opportunity to highlight what's going on in education and to honor all the great work on behalf of all the amazing educators that are out there,” CB&A founder Charlene Blohm said of the deal. “This gives us a chance to find new, bigger, better ways to expand on the work that we're already doing, to bring in some skills and expertise from within the Finn family that we can tap into in exciting ways.”

CB&A is managed by EVP Emily Embury, who is responsible for client acquisition and retention, staff management and development and business administration. She will join Finn Partners as a senior partner, integrating CB&A into the Midwest region and collaborating with the agency’s global education and B2B tech and services groups.

Blohm will continue with Finn Partners as a senior partner, adding velocity to business development and industry thought leadership initiatives to support the firm and its clients, according to the agency.

Embury and Blohm will report to founding managing partner and Midwest lead Dan Pooley and become part of the Finn Partners Midwest management team.

“For Finn, we're excited about CB&A because the team has deep experience in education and from a B2B side,” Pooley said. “We have strength in B2B and B2C, especially in the Midwest, so this move will expand our ability to do more B2B and build a lot more education across the agency overall.”

There are no staff redundancies or layoffs occurring as a result of the deal.

Pooley cited CB&A’s culture and focus on being a “best place to work” as something mirrored in Finn Partners’ vision. Blohm accredited the alignment of Finn Partners’ core values with her own agency as a reason for pursuing a deal at this time.

“This is just a really strong fit and we're on a mission as CB&A to help every single kid learn with the best instructional materials that we can put in their hands and I know that the Finn team can help us achieve that in just such exciting ways,” Blohm said.

CB&A is also building its expertise in lifelong learning, a growing market that addresses challenges and opportunities presented by longer life spans, career-switching trends and shifts in the labor market, the agency said in a statement.

Lifelong learning opportunities include certifications, additional degrees such as a masters or doctorate or annual career licensing, Blohm said.

Scott Bushkie of Cornerstone Business Services made the introduction between Finn Partners and CB&A and helped facilitate the transaction. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Finn Partners’ Midwest region accounts for more than 10% of the firm’s U.S. revenues. With the addition of Wisconsin-based CB&A, the region will grow to a staff of nearly 100 people and more than $20 million in revenue, according to the agency.

The region's roster of clients includes travel and tourism brand Pure Michigan and Michigan Economic Development Council (MEDC), Carmax, RRD, Little Caesars, Pilot and Honeywell.

CB&A is the third deal for Finn Partners this year, following the firm’s acquisitions of health communications firm Hyderus and creative and digital design agency Outré Creative in February.

Founded in 1991, C. Blohm & Associates, Inc. is a marketing communications agency specializing in the U.S. education market. The firm’s national and international client base includes education brands Funds For Learning, BloomBoard and National Math and Science Initiative.

Finn Partners reported a revenue increase of 21% to $196 million globally and a 23% increase to $166 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.