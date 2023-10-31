Health diagnostics company Intrivo hires SolComms as PR AOR

MIAMI BEACH: Health diagnostics company Intrivo, one of the first companies to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for at-home COVID-19 tests, has brought on SolComms as its PR AOR.

Led by founder Bruno Solari, the New York-based agency was brought on in early October, supporting Intrivo with executive communications, thought leadership, media relations and event strategy.

One of the firm’s first major objectives is helping launch Sniffles, Intrivo’s new kit to diagnose and treat cough, cold and flu symptoms. The product will be available to purchase on its site, as well as through Amazon, Walmart and DoorDash.

The agency will also provide PR support for On/Go, Intrivo’s consumer brand, and the company’s philanthropic arm, On/Go For Good, which provides relief and aid during times of distress, according to a SolComms statement.

Intrivo CEO and cofounder Ron Gutman recently traveled to Israel to meet with and offer resources to organizations such as Bring Them Home Now, which helps bring hostages home, and NATAL, which offers mental health support.

“What’s unique about [On/Go For Good] is that we’re very fast and nimble,” said Gutman. “We identify the best partners [to support], and we go with our own resources. Now, we’re building a coalition of other companies and organizations to help amplify the impact.”

SolComms landed Gutman interviews on NewsNation and Fox News, where he discussed On/Go For Good’s efforts and called on the public to aid civilians in Israel and Gaza.

“These are the types of companies we want to partner with at SolComms,” said Solari. “Companies [that are investing in] advocacy and helping consumers and underserved communities.”

Intrivo previously worked with Ruder Finn and DJE Holdings specialist agency Salutem. Spokespeople from Ruder Finn and Salutem could not be immediately reached for comment.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Solari said Intrivo is the agency’s largest account, and that the firm has a “healthy” budget.

SolComms, which launched in June, was recently named PR AOR for physician consulting service Atropos Health, helping manage a broad set of corporate communications activities.