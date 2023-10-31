How Ford, Stellantis and GM responded after reaching tentative deals with UAW

GM on Monday became the last of the three major U.S. automakers to reach a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union.

DETROIT: General Motors reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Monday, potentially ending the nearly seven-week-long simultaneous strike against Detroit’s three top automakers.

The news came one day after UAW said it had reached a deal with Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, and several days after the union finalized a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company.

The four-and-a-half-year tentative deals must be ratified by 57,000 UAW members at Ford, 43,000 at Stellantis and 46,000 at GM. Ratification is likely, but not guaranteed.

Here’s how Ford, Stellantis and GM responded after reaching tentative agreements with UAW.

Ford

Ford, whose agreement reportedly helped provide a framework for GM and Stellantis’ deals, posted a statement to its newsroom attributable to CEO and president Jim Farley.

Farley started by saying he’s “pleased” to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW, and that Ford is “proud to assemble the most vehicles in America and employ the most hourly autoworkers.”

“We are focused on restarting Kentucky Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant, calling 20,000 Ford employees back to work and shipping our full lineup to our customers again,” he continued.

He concluded his statement by emphasizing the deal is subject to ratification by Ford’s UAW-represented employees, adding that, consistent with the ratification process, the union will share details with its membership.

A Ford representative could not be reached to comment further.

Stellantis

Stellantis, whose brands also include Ram and Dodge, also released a statement from North America COO Mark Stewart on its dedicated negotiations website.

Stewart opened by thanking “all the negotiating teams who have worked tirelessly for many weeks to get to this point.”

“We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations to serve our customers and execute our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to maintain Stellantis’ position at the forefront of innovation,” Stewart said.

He deferred additional comments on the matter to UAW.

“[O]ut of respect for the process, we will decline further comment to allow the UAW to share the details with its members," he said in the statement.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the company used a wide range of tools to communicate internally throughout the process, including plant newsletters, employee town hall meetings and a negotiations-specific intranet site.

GM

GM chair and CEO Mary Barra shared a brief statement on the company’s negotiations homepage.

She said GM is “pleased” to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW that “reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S.”

“We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team,” Barra added.

A GM spokesperson could not be reached for further comment.