Private equity firm acquires Burrell Communications Group

Tara DeVeaux has been named incoming CEO of Burrell as it transitions to ownership by FVLCRUM Funds and Channing Johnson.

CHICAGO: An equity consortium led by FVLCRUM Funds and Channing Johnson has acquired multicultural marketing firm Burrell Communications Group.

Tara DeVeaux, former CMO of Los Angeles-based Wild Card Creative Group and MD of its creative content division, 3AM, will serve as incoming CEO, effective immediately. Johnson will be chairman.

Burrell was under the leadership of co-CEOs McGhee Osse and Fay Ferguson, according to a Burrell statement. Osse and Ferguson, who are retiring, purchased a majority stake in Burrell Communications Group from founder Tom Burrell in 2004.

Burrell Communications Group will retain its name.

Johnson said in a statement that his key goals are for “Burrell to become the go-to agency for brands who recognize the importance of speaking authentically to our growing transcultural world and to become the destination agency for new talent in the business.”

FVLCRUM is a minority-owned private-equity firm based in Rockville, Maryland, that specializes in impact and growth investments, while Johnson is a Los Angeles-based corporate attorney with experience in media and entertainment.

Burrell, founded in 1971, specializes in communications for diverse audiences. The agency’s clients include McDonald’s, Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, FIFCO and the American Red Cross, it said in a statement.

Burrell has 135 staffers.

There are no client conflicts or layoffs associated with this deal, a Burrell spokesperson told PRWeek. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Editor's note: This story was updated on October 31 with details about the deal.