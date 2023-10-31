Lyft’s Sona Iliffe-Moon joins Yahoo as chief communications officer

NEW YORK: Yahoo has hired Sona Iliffe-Moon as chief communications officer.

Reporting to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone, Iliffe-Moon will guide all aspects of Yahoo’s global communications strategy, overseeing corporate, consumer and internal communications. She will partner with marketing to tell integrated stories at the intersection of earned and social, according to a Yahoo statement.

Iliffe-Moon was not available for comment.

Although Yahoo said in a statement that the chief communications role is new, Sanette Cho’s LinkedIn profile states she was Yahoo’s chief communications officer from September 2021 to October 2023. Cho could not be reached for comment.

Prior to joining Yahoo, Iliffe-Moon was VP of communications and a member of the executive leadership team at Lyft, responsible for communications across corporate, consumer and policy as well as direct-to-consumer storytelling through brand social and content.

Iliffe-Moon assumed oversight of comms at Lyft in June when EVP of communications and marketing Dominic Carr left the ride-hailing company. Previously, Iliffe-Moon was Lyft’s VP of external comms, which included corporate, consumer, policy and tech PR work.

Lyft CEO David Risher said in an emailed statement, “Over the years, we experienced [Iliffe-Moon’s] tenacity, empathetic leadership and ability to drive results. Under her leadership, the team launched countless products, shaped our narrative, introduced the media to our new CEO,and began our journey to come ‘off mute.’”

Eric Smith is the interim head of communications as Lyft looks to hire for the role, a spokesperson told PRWeek.

Before joining Lyft in 2021, Iliffe-Moon was senior director of corporate media relations for Facebook, now rebranded as Meta Platforms. She joined the social network in 2015 as technology communications manager and was also the company’s director of consumer comms.

At Facebook, she launched key products and programs including Instagram’s IGTV, Instagram Stories, Facebook Dating, Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Communities Summit.

Earlier in her career, Iliffe-Moon was PR brand affairs manager for Nestlé U.S.A.’s beverage division, and she worked at Toyota for nearly nine years, including as PR manager for Toyota brand and marketing communications. She also worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Weber Shandwick and the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control.

Iliffe-Moon’s appointment at Yahoo follows other recent hires at the company, including Tressie Lieberman as CMO and Ryan Spoon as president of Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo generates roughly $8 billion in revenues with a significant profit margin, Axios reported last year.

In 2021, Yahoo was sold to Apollo Global Management in 2021, and since then, the tech giant has been on a buying spree. Recent acquisitions have included StrictlyVC for its news site TechCrunch; social investing platform CommonStock; peer-to-peer sports betting app Wagr; and algorithm-driven news rating company Factual.