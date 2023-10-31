My first job in pharma PR started in a pandemic

My college career ended during what many have called an “unprecedented time.” During the year and a half leading up to my graduation, I watched as the entire world learned to navigate a new reality amidst a pandemic and communities around me — including my own — adapted to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

At the same time, I was determining what the first step in my professional career would be. I landed at an agency supporting pharma clients, giving me the unique opportunity to learn about the intersection of healthcare and PR during one of the most pivotal public health crises in recent history.

While I was working to master the many acronyms, terms and complex clinical trial processes that are essential to understanding the pharmaceutical world, the pandemic also highlighted a vital aspect of healthcare communications.

In college, I learned about the importance of understanding diverse communities within a target audience. As I observed this concept come to life while supporting my colleagues on COVID-19 vaccine campaigns, I recognized the power of incorporating the patient perspective when developing tactics that can help create meaningful change.

Communities globally were affected by the common denominator of COVID, but each faced their own hardships and burdens. The first step in addressing the needs of each community was to research components that impact access to care and limit vaccine uptake.

My colleagues turned directly to patients, caregivers and healthcare providers to understand and uncover the differences and barriers to care, including cultural, socioeconomic, religious and geographic factors.

Employing the insights gathered, my coworkers crafted campaigns to provide each community with necessary resources to help them feel empowered when making decisions about their health.

As the spotlight faded on COVID and I became more knowledgeable on the work, it was apparent that these strategies sat at the core of every campaign agency wide. Every team across varying disease states is connected by their commitment to understanding patient needs and using patient voices as the driving force behind the work to advance solutions for communities.

Although the pandemic reshaped what I had envisioned for the end of my college career and start of my professional one, its disruption was a catalyst for one of my first learnings as a new PR pro. The fierce urgency that I witnessed from my colleagues to soothe the turmoil generated by COVID-19 in all communities showcased the invaluable role that the perspectives of patients and community members play in the work we do every day.

Jacqueline Kohaut is a PR professional at Biosector 2, a Syneos Health Communications subsidiary.