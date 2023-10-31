How was trading in October? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

News

UK PR agencies are urged to complete a very short questionnaire on trading in October for PRWeek's Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

The questionnaire is anonymous, although agencies can add comments - attributed or not - to be published on PRWeek.com next week. As an extra incentive, participating agencies will be emailed the basic results at least 24 hours before they appear on the website.

The questionnaire - which should take between three and five minutes to complete - asks agencies how trading in October has fared versus expectations and how confident they are of reaching growth targets.

It asks about other key issues including fees, new business, client payment terms, recruitment, redundancies and inflation.

Click here to access the questionnaire.

To see PRWeek's coverage of the last Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker, please click here and here.


WPP appoints global chief people officer

DCMS head of news joins tech PR agency

Top 10 most-read PRWeek UK stories in October

MMGY Global bought by investor EagleTree Capital

The Gym Group weighs in with PR agency

Do agency staff like their employers? And is there a gender or ethnicity divide?

Liquid appoints ex-Hotwire boss to board

Etsy's Christmas ad takes inspiration from Mission: Impossible

MHP Group launches brand strategy offer

