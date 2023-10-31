CNN alum Kristine Coratti Kelly joins Invariant

Coratti Kelly left CNN in June following The Atlantic’s blistering profile of former network CEO Chris Licht.

NEW YORK: Washington, DC-based comms and government relations firm Invariant has hired former CNN communications executive Kristine Coratti Kelly as SVP and head of its New York office, effective on Monday.

Coratti Kelly is overseeing the agency’s brand strategy and executive engagement offering, as well as spearheading growth in New York, the firm said in a statement.

“In recent years, [Invariant has] established an incredible track record growing brands and helping companies realize their ambitions,” Kelly said in a LinkedIn post. “[CEO] Heather Podesta has built Invariant into a powerhouse, and I couldn’t be more excited to join her all-star team.”

Asked for additional comment, Coratti Kelly referred to the LinkedIn post.

Before joining Invariant, Coratti Kelly served as EVP and global head of marketing and communications at CNN. After The Atlantic’s damning profile of ex-CNN CEO Chris Licht in June, she left the news network.

Earlier in her career, Coratti Kelly was the first chief communications officer at The Washington Post, supporting national and global expansion, growing audience engagement and building brand affinity.

She also helmed Washington Post Live, the newsroom’s live journalism platform, driving year-over-year growth, including more than doubling programming and revenue between 2020 and 2021, Invariant said in a statement.

Invariant, a bipartisan government relations and comms agency, works with clients including Home Depot, Toyota, H&R Block, Marriott International and Red Bull, according to its website.