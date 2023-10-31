Bausch Health battles seasonal affective disorder

- In a few days, clocks will fall back, shortening the amount of daylight and triggering seasonal affective disorder. SAD, also known as the winter blues, refers to heightened depression or anxiety symptoms during seasonal changes, especially during the transition from fall to winter. The disorder may be marked by fatigue, loss of motivation, moodiness and difficulty sleeping — or sleeping too much.
- Bausch Health Companies, which markets the antidepressant Aplenzin, is hoping to raise awareness about SAD in Looking Forward. The campaign, set to run on connected TV starting this month, is designed to highlight Aplenzin as one pathway for people to cope with the changing season.
“As the seasons changed, I noticed my mood changing too,” the voiceover in the video states. “I felt depressed, avoided my family and friends, gained weight, and slept too much during the colder months… When treated with medication, SAD is preventable.”
Bausch Health’s creative approach was based on consumer research that found people with SAD often suffered through the symptoms without seeking medical treatment.
Looking Forward will also be featured on the Aplenzin website via a patient-engagement component, Real Talk. Visitors can connect with a host of resources and tools, including a SAD fact sheet and mood tracker, to help them prepare for a meeting with their HCP.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, SAD is typically treated with light therapy, delivered via special lamps designed to mimic sunlight, or attempting to spend as much time in the short sun hours as possible. Other treatment options include psychotherapy and antidepressants.