Do agency staff like their employers? And is there a gender or ethnicity divide?

New research for PRWeek, exclusive to The Knowledge subscribers, reveals what staff at UK comms agencies really think about their employers.

by John Harrington Added 4 hours ago

The research comes from an anonymous employee survey by Censuswide, conducted between January and March 2023, at 77 UK agencies that entered PRWeek UK’s Best Places to Work Awards.

PRWeek partnered with global data and insight consultancy Censuswide, part of the Markettiers4DC network of companies, to conduct the survey.

Respondents were asked if they agreed with 59 different statements about their employer, giving their answers on a 1-5 scale: strongly disagree (1), somewhat disagree (2), neither agree nor disagree (3), somewhat agree (4) or strongly agree (5).

PRWeek has reported the overall trends and separate articles breaking the data down by gender and ethnicity. Click on the links below to see the information.

What do PR agency staff really think about their employers?

Male or female staff: who are happier with their agencies?

What do BME staff think about their agencies?


