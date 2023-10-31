‘PRCA needs to become more culturally relevant’: PR debates trade body’s future
The PRCA will get a new chief executive in January. What should be his top priorities as the industry body moves out of a period of turbulence and change? PRWeek asked a selection of agency leaders.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>