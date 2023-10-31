Five Campaigns We Liked in October: vote for your favourite

From Rick Astley rocking misheard lyrics to Norwich City knocking it out of the park, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from October 2023. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at midday on Monday 6 November.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago

Specsavers, ‘The misheard version’

This campaign for Specsavers used a humourous, creative and relatable idea to get people thinking differently about their hearing. Music star Rick Astley re-recorded his 1980s hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ using the amusing lyrics people have misheard for years. The campaign strategy, creative and integrated activation was developed by Golin, with social strategy from Tangerine, and media handled by Manning Gottlieb and Bauer Media.

Norwich City and the Samaritans, ‘Check In On Those Around You’

This understated but thought-provoking video for World Mental Health Day, with its powerful twist, has rightly received huge plaudits, and we think it’s among the most effective films about mental health in recent times. The video masterfully carries the message that mental health struggles aren’t always visible.

Dave, ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eatery’

A simple idea, but this pop-up is a winner in our view because it emphasises a serious problem using deft humour and a likeable celeb. Entertainment channel Dave launched a pop-up restaurant serving three-course dinners based entirely on the food Brits are most likely to waste. The restaurant, which is the brainchild of award-winning cook, presenter and musician Big Zuu, was created in response to research which revealed that a huge 83 per cent of us admit to wasting food on a regular basis. The project aims to educate the public on recycling unused food items to help reduce waste.

Direct Line, ‘Brushalyser’

Another campaign using a quirky idea to make a serious point, Direct Line unveiled its breathalyser toothbrush in October: an invention designed to freshen up the drink-driving conversation and help Brits avoid taking to the roads over the limit the morning after a night consuming alcohol. Research from Direct Line reveals one in four British adults admit to driving the morning after a night out, despite still feeling under the influence of alcohol. The campaign was developed by Weber Shandwick UK.

Visit Sweden, ‘Sweden (not Switzerland)’

National tourism bodies have shown their skills at using quirky humour in an effective way in recent years (Iceland’s Meta-mocking Icelandverse from 2021 springs to mind).

This campaign video continues that tradition. After decades of confusion, Sweden is tired of being mixed up with Switzerland. And Switzerland is probably just as tired of being mixed up with Sweden. Global travellers, global leaders, the New York Stock Exchange and event organisers have all done it. Determined to end the confusion once and for all, Visit Sweden proposes action.


