Hisense Americas hires Ken Hong to lead PR

ATLANTA: Consumer electronics and appliances company Hisense Americas has hired Ken Hong as head of PR for the region, effective October 9.

While Hisense U.S.A. has operated since 2006, Hisense Americas was created this year to encompass North and South America, Hong said. Hisense Americas includes North America, Central America and South America, with the U.S. as the largest market in the region.

“The creation of regional offices is a natural evolution of companies' need for more expertise as they grow,” said Hong.

Founded in 1969, Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense's business covers multimedia products, with a focus on smart TVs, home appliances and IT intelligent information. It operates in more than 160 countries.The company owns three listed companies: Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and Sanden.

While Hisense Americas has launched, it has not been formally announced to the public.

“We're still in the process of ramping up, so no announcement has gone out yet,” said Hong. “We may say something at CES, but management doesn't feel our internal structure is all that newsworthy to outsiders. This may change though.”

Hong is relocating from Seoul to Atlanta for the newly created position.

“This role is new because the company created a regional operation this year,” explained Hong.

The company is still setting up its regional structure and determining to whom Hong will report. He is also staffing up a communications team.

Hisense USA still exists, said Hong, who added that he was the first outside hire for the regional operations.

“Hisense is becoming a big brand everyone is talking about around the world,” said Hong. “As a challenger brand that is coming into a category and industry with a lot of players, it is exciting to be in the beginning stages of a brand that is going to explode in the next couple of years.”

Previously, Hong spent 13 years as LG Electronics’ head of corporate communications until he joined Weber Shandwick as EVP of client experience for APAC last year. Hong said he left that role in Q2 2023. Before joining LG, Hong worked for Weber Shandwick in Thailand as MD.