Engage for Good acquired by cause marketing exec Muneer Panjwani

HARTFORD, CT: Corporate and nonprofit partnership veteran Muneer Panjwani has acquired Engage for Good, effective on October 26.

Panjwani has worked in the corporate social impact space for 10 years, and attended his first Engage for Good conference in 2013. He has worked with many partnerships in conjunction with the company over the past decade that have been awarded eight Halo Awards, Engage for Good’s recognition of social impact partnerships between nonprofits and corporations.

Panjwani said Engage for Good president and founder David Hessekiel has been a mentor to him, and buying the organization was the right next step for him professionally.

“Engage for Good has been around for a little over 20 years. We have this amazing platform for hundreds of social impact leaders, which includes many marketing and PR leaders from the corporate side, as well as the nonprofit side who are wanting to learn more how to navigate the really tricky issues that we are facing today,” Panjwani said. “Engage for Good is an organization that can offer someone guidance and strategy to help people navigate these situations in a way that feels nuanced, that feels authentic to the community.”

Hessekiel will serve as an adviser to Panjwani through Engage for Good’s May 2024 conference in Minneapolis while Panjwani takes on the role of CEO.

Following next year’s conference, Hessekiel will move away from the company and continue to own and operate the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum separately.

Through this acquisition, Panjwani is committed to equipping social impact leaders with the expertise to build effective corporate-nonprofit partnerships and campaigns in a noisy and evolving landscape, the company said in a statement.

Engage for Good’s name, branding and portfolio will remain the same, but Panjwani aims to make them “bigger and shinier” over the next year that will level up the experience.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to take it to the next level. I have a ton of different ideas to take it from one conference to many other events to offering more strategic guidance to companies,” Panjwani said. “I think this platform is the right jumping-off point for me to make that vision a reality.”

Panjwani said he plans to double the team’s size within the first year once extensive research on how to amplify the company’s offerings is solidified. The goal is to add members at the leadership and manager operating level to support the growth of work, he said.

The deal was supported by Berkshire Bank, an Engage for Good member and award winner. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In addition to its national conference, Engage for Good intends to expand its offerings over the next year, piloting events that bring together focused groups of leaders such as roundtable discussions, expert panels and tactical training.

The company will create more educational content for its members, with a focus on timely and topical issues while also acknowledging the milestones and accomplishments of individual leaders, Panjwani said.

He also intends to expand the company’s Halo Awards to celebrate a wider range of social impact activities and provide strategic guidance to organizations navigating the nuances of social impact partnerships.

“We're living in a world where there's a lot of intersectionality between issues and we need people to advise and strategize together on how do we talk about these issues in a way that feels more authentic and more real to today's world rather than just looking at issues in a silo or individually?” Panjwani said. “Engage for Good’s purpose is going to be to fill that gap a little bit more.”

In addition to his new title as CEO, Panjwani is a member of the board of directors of Rainbow Railroads, a nonprofit that helps LGBTQ+ people escape persecution and violence globally, and a faculty member of The New York Community Trust. Most recently, Panjwani served as VP of institutional partnerships at the Trevor Project until 2022. Since then, he’s consulted with nonprofits on corporate partnership strategies.

Engage for Good, formerly known as Cause Marketing Forum Inc., was founded in 2002 to provide businesses and nonprofit professionals working “at the intersection of cause and commerce” the tools needed to succeed, according to the company’s website. The company rebranded to Engage for Good in 2016.

Its portfolio includes its flagship annual conference and the Halo Awards, which recognize corporate social impact initiatives and are attended and submitted by companies including Amazon, Procter & Gamble and nonprofits Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Habitat for Humanity.

Year-round, the company also provides tools and resources including educational webinars, a podcast featuring topical experts, a monthly newsletter, educational guides and a job board through a paid annual membership program.

Members include companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Best Buy and Walt Disney, as well as agencies such as Fenton Communications and Boncom, among others.