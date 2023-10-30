xQc, Amouranth and Kitboga’s talent agent on Kick vs. Twitch and brand deals

Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency, spoke with Campaign US and PRWeek at TwitchCon.

Among xQc, Amouranth and Kitboga, Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency, reps some of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, with the trio collectively having almost 20 million followers on the live-streaming platform alone.

Morrison handles all of the brand deal negotiations for his talent. For xQc in particular, he said, “There hasn’t been a single contractor deal he’s ever done that I didn’t personally negotiate.”

The only exception was a gambling deal xQc made directly through Kick owner Stake a few years back.

“That happened in DMs, and he got a scolding, so no more of that,” Morrison said.

Given xQc’s immense popularity at almost 12 million Twitch followers, the 27-year-old streamer gets plenty of interest from brands. Morrison has to be picky with the deals he approves, he told Campaign US and PRWeek at TwitchCon this month.

“We get pitched a lot by brands that we say no to or our talent says no to,” he said. “But what I personally look for in a brand partner is, they don’t necessarily have to understand the space, but they have to understand that they don’t understand the space. That means allowing the creator to promote the product in a way that will genuinely allow the audience to absorb what the product is.”

For Morrison, it's the willingness to relinquish creative control to his streamers that can make or break whether he signs off on a deal.

He pointed to Kitboga’s partnership with crypto exchange Kraken as one of the better deals his talent has participated in. Kitboga specializes in exposing scams, so the exchange sent its chief technology officer on stream to talk about how crypto works and if it's safe.

“Kraken’s become part of the community rather than just being something on a jersey,” Morrison said.

Now that two of his top talents in xQc and Amouranth are on rival live-streaming platform Kick, Morrison does expect to see some dropoff in brand pitches, despite much of those streamers’ massive followings coming with them across platforms.

Brands and agencies still don’t have a great idea of what Twitch or gaming is, he said, and Kick might be an even harder sell for ill-informed executives.

“There is a junior person who typically knows what Twitch is and has worked very hard to sell his higher-ups on the idea of Twitch instead of going on some other vertical,” he said. “Now they have to explain what the hell Kick is…it’s hard for that lower-level agent to go convince their management of another platform.”

Despite this, he said he finds Kick to be Twitch’s first real competitor, and he’s encouraging his talent to explore the challenger brand.

Kick’s 95/5 subscription-revenue split in favor of creators is one incentive that makes up for fewer brand deals pouring in, and it’s also shown a willingness to help streamers facilitate side deals that advertisers can participate in.

That help is particularly important given that many creators don’t see Kick as a safe platform due to what critics call a toxic community. Streamer Tubbo has gone as far as to tell gaming publication Polygon that he’d “rather kill [himself] than join Kick” because “it’s a platform for bigotry and hate speech.”

Last week, Kick created a report button.

Despite its lax moderation, Morrison prefers how communicative Kick is with his talent, something he claims he didn’t get with Twitch.

“I think there was a lack of a relationship between xQc and Twitch that made it an easier decision,” he said. “I repped the largest male and female on Twitch for five years. Not once did they reach out to ask what they think or get feedback on something. Kick, that happens daily.”

Twitch acknowledged to Campaign US and PRWeek at TwitchCon that it has struggled to communicate policy changes, as it did when it updated its guidelines to restrict how streamers could display branded content in June. But the platform contends that it’s learned from that error, and will focus on opening dialogues with streamers via Discord, its own live-streaming channel and at live events.

“What we’ve come to realize is that to earn trust, we just have to open up the lines of communication,” said Mike Minton, chief monetization officer at Twitch. “We have to give them more understanding of why we make the decisions that we make. We have to give them the opportunity to provide their feedback and be heard.”

Twitch’s content team also recognizes the need to improve.

“Always-on creator management means making sure that we’re hearing feedback and that we can absorb it,” said Laura Lee, chief content officer at Twitch. “I think we can always get better at that.”