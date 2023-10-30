Huawei and Ruder Finn cut ties after nearly three years

Ruder Finn started supporting the Chinese tech company with its U.S. communications in late 2020.

NEW YORK: Chinese technology giant Huawei and Ruder Finn have ended their partnership after nearly three years working together, according to a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing.

In November 2020, amidst U.S. government and security experts’ concerns about Huawei's 5G cellular equipment, Ruder Finn signed a deal to handle the company’s U.S. communications.

The New York-based agency supported Huawei with services including strategic counsel, media relations, an influencer and key opinion leader program, industry analyst relations, thought leadership services, data insights and audience analysis.

It also helped oversee assessment and measurement, content strategy and issues management and crisis communications services, FARA filings show.

In December 2022, the firm stopped working directly with Huawei and started a similar brief for one of the company’s subsidiaries, Futurewei Technologies, due to “internal changes” at the Chinese tech giant, according to a Ruder Finn spokesperson.

Ruder Finn completed its three month contract with Futurewei in May. It continued helping the company with a few activities in April, before officially concluding the relationship on April 28, the spokesperson said.

A Ruder Finn spokesperson confirmed the agency is no longer working with Huawei in any capacity but did not comment further. Huawei did not respond to PRWeek’s requests for comment.

Around the same time it started working with Ruder Finn in 2020, Huawei also renewed a deal to work with Racepoint Global on U.S. consumer comms. Racepoint president Bob Osmond said his firm hasn’t worked with the company since late 2021.

Ruder Finn reported a 43% revenue increase to $160 million globally and an estimated 34% increase to $80 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

Huawei said on Friday that revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 increased 2.4% year-on-year to 456.6 billion yuan, or roughly $62.3 billion, according to CNBC calculations. Its net profit margin for the quarters was 16%, up marginally from 15% during the first half of the year.