Advocate Health names Kevan Mabbutt to top marketing, communications role

DOWNERS GROVE, IL: Advocate Health, a healthcare system created last year, has hired Kevan Mabbutt as EVP and chief marketing, communications and consumer experience officer.

Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health combined last year to form the third-largest nonprofit healthcare system in the U.S., according to the organization. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Advocate has a presence in six states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Its network includes 67 hospitals and more than 21,000 doctors.

“I'm somebody who really thrives in periods of growth, transformation and change, and so I see, with the merger of our constituent organizations a lot of that going on here at Advocate,” said Mabbutt, who most recently worked as chief consumer, marketing and communications officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. “I was super-attracted by not just the mission, because everybody in healthcare has really admirable missions, but the desire and ability over and over again to make that mission happen.”

Mabbutt has worked in healthcare since 2017 after stints at Disney, the Discovery Channel and the BBC. At Disney, Mabbutt led consumer experience development and transformation for its theme parks, cruise line and resorts in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Advocate said in a statement. His work included helping to create the guest experience at Disney’s first theme park in mainland China.

Mabbutt said that in his first days at Advocate, he already heard “two- or three-dozen powerful stories from patients, from teammates — clinical or otherwise — that just deserve to be told, to be heard and to be shared and in some cases, acted on.”

“Storytelling is in my DNA,” he said.