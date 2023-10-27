Roblox acknowledges pro-Palestine virtual protests

Roblox users, about 29 million of which are under the age of 12, are attending virtual protests in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Viral videos of pro-Palestine protests on the platform show users marching while holding Palestinian or Malaysian flags and signs that read, “Solidarity Untukmu Palestine,” which translates to “Solidarity for you Palestine.”

Former Malaysia minister for religious affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri posted in support of the virtual protests on X, formerly known as Twitter, praising the apparent younger generations' support.

“I'm quite pleased [with] the young Malaysian minds who started an online peace rally on Roblox in support of Palestine,” he wrote in the post. “Your commitment to promoting peace, preventing genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, as well as raising awareness on one of the most popular gaming platforms, is admirable. It is heartening to observe Gen Alpha and Gen Z's passion for global peace and justice.”

Malaysia has been the host of pro-Palestine demonstrations since the start of the war. The country’s prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, joined 16,000 protestors Tuesday at a gathering in the Malaysian capital.

Roblox users are also using the platform to support Israel in addition to creating makeshift interactions between leaders of Israel and Palestine.

Where else can you reconcile Palestinians and Israelis if not in a game? This time in Roblox in the “First” location, world leaders are trying to do just that. The action was organized by ordinary users from Israel and Palestine.



Maybe politicians should take an example,… pic.twitter.com/0M7F9y9o1q — yalnız kurt (@MApodogan) October 27, 2023

Players appear on Roblox’s platform as avatars and their profiles do not list personal details such as age, gender or location, so it is unclear the actual age range of the virtual protest participants.

Postings on X, formerly known as Twitter, specifically cited younger users, highlighting younger siblings or family members that were attending the protests.

Roblox reported 65.5 million average daily active users as of August.

In 2022, 38% of users were reported to be 17 and older. About 45% of users are 12 years old or younger, with 22% under the age of nine, according to December 2022 data. Sixty percent of users were reported as 16 or younger.

The protest showcased in viral videos was one of multiple pro-Palestine protests on Roblox that the company is aware of, a Roblox spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. CNBC reported that the virtual protest area has been visited 250,000 as of Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy unfolding in Israel and Gaza, and our hearts go out to those who are impacted in the area or who have loved ones, family and friends in the region,” a Roblox spokesperson shared with PRWeek via email.

“While our community standards allow for expressions of solidarity, we do not allow for content that endorses or condones violence, promotes terrorism or hatred against individuals or groups, or calls for supporting a specific political party,” the spokesperson said. “We have an expert team of thousands of moderators along with automated detection tools in place to monitor our platform and will take swift action against any content or individuals found to be in violation of our standards. We also encourage anyone to report content or behavior that may not comply with our community standards by using our report abuse feature.”

Cutline Communications is Roblox’s PR agency.

Roblox has a zero tolerance policy for content or behavior that incites, condones, supports, glorifies, or promotes any terrorist or extremist organization or individual, foreign or domestic, and their ideology or actions, according to the platform’s community standards.

If credibly reported to Roblox, the company may take action against users who are associated with organized crime, terrorist or extremist organizations or hate groups, among other things.

Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system. Brands and companies have created their own activations on the platform to engage users, including H&M, Mattel with Barbie, Cirque du Soleil and Furby, among others.

Roblox Corporation reported revenue of $680.8 million for Q2 2023.