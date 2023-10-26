2023 Health Influencer 30: Beth Leonard

Beth Leonard has big shoes to fill at Walgreens Boots Alliance. In June, she became the retail pharmacy giant’s CCO, reporting to SVP and global chief public affairs officer Chuck Greener. She replaced previous comms head Aaron Radelet, who left to pursue other opportunities.

But Leonard is no stranger to health comms. She previously worked at EmblemHealth’s family of companies, heading internal and external communications, employee engagement, marketing, public relations, government relations, public policy, corporate philanthropy and community impact, digital strategy and social media. Leonard also served as EVP, public affairs and strategic initiatives at America’s Health Insurance Plans, and she has a background in government relations at the American Cancer Society, as well as extensive national political campaign experience.

Her first priority in her new role is helping to restructure Walgreens’ communications function, merging it with public affairs to create an integrated corporate affairs function. Walgreens cut its full-year earnings guidance after seeing lower consumer spending and a drop in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing in its fiscal Q3. Leonard is aiding the company with communicating about its COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout for fall.