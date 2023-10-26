FTI Consulting strategic comms revenue surges 19.9% in Q3

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting's strategic communications segment saw revenue increase by 19.9% to $86.8 million in Q3, compared to $72.4 million in the same period last year, according to a company statement.

That figure compares to Q3 2022, when revenue in FTI Consulting’s comms division grew 4.3% to $72.4 million, fueled primarily by increased demand for corporate reputation services.

Mark McCall, global leader of the strategic comms segment, attributed the results to growth in work related to “business-critical issues,” including cybersecurity, litigation, restructurings, M&A and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

He also noted the unit’s public affairs and government relations efforts, supporting companies around the world impacted by regulation, especially in Washington, DC, and the European Union.

McCall highlighted briefs with new and existing clients, such as supporting protein research tools company Abcam on its contested $5.7 billion sale to Danaher, and advising on private equity firm Cinven’s public acquisition offer for Synlab AG.

While the strategic comms division is “continuing to see strength” in parts of Asia and the Middle East, McCall pointed to core U.S. and London markets as key growth drivers during Q3.

The segment hired Nancy Hungerford as an MD in its Washington, DC, office and appointed Michael Davies as an MD of ESG advisory services in New York, helping build out “key areas of the business,” according to McCall.

Overall, FTI Consulting’s revenue increased 15.1% to $893.3 million, compared to $775.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s net income was $83.3 million, up from $77.3 million in Q3 2022.

The strategic comms unit outperformed all of the company’s other business divisions in the quarter, aside from corporate finance and restructuring, which jumped 23.2% to $347.6 million.

Forensic and litigation consulting rose 15.9% to $166.1 million; economic consulting was relatively flat, increasing 0.4%, to $193.9 million; and technology was up 16.4% to $98.9 million.

FTI Consulting also raised the lower end of its full year 2023 guidance range for revenues, estimating revenues to range between $3.35 billion and $3.40 billion, compared to its prior range of $3.33 billion to $3.40 billion.