NewsWhip inks deal to help PR pros sharpen LinkedIn content strategies

NEW YORK: Predictive media monitoring company NewsWhip has inked a deal with LinkedIn to provide real-time insights from the business social network to PR pros and journalists.

NewsWhip users will be able to spot and stay ahead of trends by accessing the most-viewed company page posts on LinkedIn, according to a NewsWhip statement.

Paul Quigley, founder and CEO of NewsWhip, said the move gives comms practitioners an opportunity to get a “data-informed” look at LinkedIn, thereby sharpening their content strategy on the platform.

He added that PR execs can also benchmark their progress against competitors, readily identifying what formats, topics and voices are working for them and changing their tactics accordingly.

LinkedIn has more than 67 million company pages and over 985 million registered professionals, according to a NewsWhip statement. Quigley said that as LinkedIn’s user base grows, the company is “engaging more” with the media industry, as opposed to “other platforms.”

For example, X, formerly known as Twitter, has had a contentious relationship with several news outlets since Elon Musk bought the company, including throttling traffic to The New York Times and Reuters. In April, NPR left the social media site.

“Many people in PR know that LinkedIn is growing in importance as a platform for getting messages out there, especially to more influential stakeholders,” Quigley said. “Now it’s possible to spot what’s emerging and trending on the platform in a way that wasn’t doable before.”

Scott Roberts, VP and head of business development at LinkedIn, said via email the company is excited to partner with NewsWhip “to provide another way for both publishers and communication professionals to tap into the insights that LinkedIn offers.”

The deal also helps “[drive] awareness of the timely work conversations happening on company pages,” Roberts said.

As well as LinkedIn, NewsWhip helps users track news and native posts on Facebook, X, Reddit, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Earlier this year, the company closed a $13 million funding round.