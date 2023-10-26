5 strategy essentials to keep in mind during your brand's first 100 days

Launching a brand in the digital space is no small feat and often requires agility and perseverance in order to build the company’s reputation and user base. The first 100 days post-launch are critical for companies to establish their footprint while delivering their mission and outlining their values to their ideal customers. This time is often filled with changes that help you learn about your brand, its audience, what works and more importantly what doesn’t.

Below are five strategy essentials to navigate the early stages of launching and connecting with your target consumers.

Diversity within niche audiences

Over the past decade, a shift has occurred with both new and legacy brands foregoing mass audiences and instead prioritizing marketing efforts to niche and emerging groups. It is important for agencies and marketers to understand that behind each target audience, there are sub-communities that are diverse and expansive and require unique and nuanced messaging. The LGBTQIA+ community, communities of color and women are examples of larger demographics that all have sub-groups within them, and we must keep in mind how marketing may connect with and relate to one portion of the community but also fall flat with another.

The key is to continue to find ways to authentically connect with sub-communities, and one way this can be done is by genuinely bringing on diverse players and partners who can share their valuable, unique perspectives and insights about these audiences.

Discomfort delivers understanding

We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Ramping up a company through launch, there's going to be a lot of decision-makers and opinions shared, but it's important for people outside the target demographic to understand the behaviors, culture, language and nuances of the community you're targeting. Sometimes that means taking a back seat to strategy, while other times we need to challenge our own viewpoints and opinions to deliver on goals and strategies.

Test and learn means there will be shortcomings

The beauty and challenge of launching a brand is that things are constantly being tested and changed to ensure the growth of the brand. When you're consistently trying new things, there's going to be ideas that flop. Treat it as a learning opportunity and spend time understanding "what went wrong" so you can get it right next time. Additionally, an idea that might not work now doesn’t mean it never will. Challenge your teams to revisit and refresh old ideas later down the road, you’d be surprised what may be worth investing in down the line.

Meet your consumers where they are

When you're a new brand, there isn’t a connection to your brand's logo or your name just yet. People will hear it and treat it as background noise. You have to be in their face. You need to be everywhere they are. While leveraging digital, influencer marketing, paid media and other online efforts are vital, in-person activations and events need to be prioritized as well. Tap into your target audience’s interests and see how your brand aligns in these areas to garner more awareness and attention.

You cannot do it alone

Staffing a brand that closely identifies with its target audience brings in real experiences that will support amplifying a brand’s purpose and mission. However, those who identify with the target demographic are by no means an expert on all individuals in their niche. For example, I am an openly gay man and have had the opportunity to work on dating apps, like Archer and OkCupid, that cater to queer audiences. Although I bring a layer of lived experience that non-LGBTQ+ people do not have and never will, I am not an expert on all queer men. I cannot speak to the challenges or experiences of bisexual men, transgender men or even all gay men. It's important that people who identify with every part of your target audience have a seat at the table and that their voices are heard. This can easily be done by hiring experts or partnering with nonprofit organizations.

Michael Kaye is director of brand marketing and communications at Archer.