Muck Rack adds AI-enabled media relations features

NEW YORK: Communications technology platform Muck Rack has added more artificial intelligence-powered features, launching journalist recommendations and coverage report spike notifications.

The recommended journalist feature builds on a user’s existing media list, using AI to identify others that may be relevant. The tool provides five suggested journalists, and it automatically updates if a user opts to remove one from the list. The feature is also built to improve, learning a user’s preferences to ensure it surfaces the most relevant journalists.

Coverage report spike notifications tell users when there is an increase in article volume. Using AI and machine learning, it monitors media sources globally including digital, broadcast, podcasts, newsletters and print and looks for significant spikes before alerting users via email. The notifications enable clients to take action when a crisis happens.

The goal of both features is to automate the time- and labor-intensive aspects of media relations, particularly media list-building and monitoring. Muck Rack found in research this year that media relations continues to be an area in which PR pros spend considerable time.

Muck Rack launched PressPal.ai, an AI-enabled journalist-discovery and press release generator tool, this year.