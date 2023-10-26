Ad Council shows how kids adopt parents in latest campaign

NEW YORK: Stacy, a 57-year-old, was adopted in 2020.

Of course, a parent didn’t literally take him in. That’s when he adopted a teen named Dakota, Stacy shares in a new campaign from the Ad Council and government agencies.

“We always hear parents say, ‘I felt like I was the one that was adopted,’” said Michelle Hillman, Ad Council chief campaign development officer. “It felt really important to the parents that we talked to at the heart of the work to communicate this mutual [benefit].”

The campaign, which launched on Thursday, is the latest iteration of a two-decade-long campaign to promote the adoption of teens.

Teens aged 13 to 17 constitute 22% of the population waiting to be adopted in the foster-care system but only 12% of those adopted, according to the campaign’s analysis of the most recent Department of Health & Human Services data.

The PSA, which runs 1 minute, 45 seconds, opens with parents in living rooms discussing when they were “adopted.”

Edelman created the campaign pro bono for the Ad Council. The group partnered with the Administration for Children & Families, a division of HHS and AdoptUSKids, a federally funded project dedicated to helping adolescents in foster care land in permanent families.

“I’m Sandra, this is Jorge, and we were adopted in 2019,” a woman sitting on a couch says.

AdoptUSKids provided the adults, who had actually adopted teens, that were featured in the spot, Hillman said.

“Edelman spent a lot of time with these families and tried to select the right ones to really be able to tell the story in such an impactful and beautiful way,” Hillman said.

The parents in the spot explain how the adopted teens fulfilled their lives.

“Watching her say, ‘Oh my God! I cannot believe I got my license,’” says Sahra, who adopted Shania. “And I’m like, ‘girl!’”

The adopted teens also explain how their new parents affected them.

“She tells me a lot that I’m capable of anything,” Shania says.

“Because you are,” Sahra replies.

Dakota shares how much he looks up to his father, Stacy.

“If I can be 10% of the man he is, I’ll be a happy person for sure,” Dakota says, which causes Stacy to become emotional.

A narrator encourages the audience to learn more about adopting a teen and says, “You can’t imagine the reward.”

The organizations plan to promote the campaign through social media, television, digital film, out-of-home and radio advertising, Hillman said.

The creators will measure the campaign’s effectiveness by reviewing awareness shifts in attitudes and behavior, AdoptUSKids web metrics and adoption trend data, Hillman said.

MMI Agency securing donated media placements for the campaign. Since its launch in 2004, the push has received more than $829 million in donated media support, the organizations said in a statement.