FleishmanHillard retains Cisco’s North America PR business

SAN JOSE: FleishmanHillard has retained Cisco's North America PR business after an extensive review process, according to a source familiar with the matter.

FleishmanHillard’s remit includes a wide range of PR and communications activities, including corporate comms, public affairs, social media, digital and government relations. The firm declined to comment.

Cisco did not return PRWeek’s requests for comments.

The review concludes amid various developments at Cisco. In September, the tech giant bought cybersecurity software company Splunk in a cash deal worth about $28 billion, marking its largest acquisition ever.

Cisco has also made several recent investments in AI, including rolling out tools to improve performance and provide a level of automation around meeting-related tasks. It also inked an AI-focused deal with Nvidia on Wednesday.

Cisco ended its fiscal year 2023 with Q4 revenue at $15.2 billion, up 16% year over year, according to a company statement. Its net income was $4 billion, a 41% increase compared to Q4 2022.

FleishmanHillard is a member of Omnicom PR Group, which also includes Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli.



The agency reported a revenue increase of 17% to $745 million globally and 13% to $510 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. FleishmanHillard was awarded agency of the year and outstanding extra-large agency at the 2023 PRWeek Awards.