Our new survey and report created in partnership with PRWeek reveals that AI has the potential to revolutionize public relations. However, only a small percentage of PR pros have fully embraced AI and put the new tools to work.
Given the speed at which AI technology is evolving, there is an urgent need for PR teams to deepen their relationship with this game-changing technology.
For those who want to increase their value and effectiveness, the time is now for learning how to leverage AI.
AI and PR: Talking About the Tools
In our survey, we asked respondents about a dozen generative AI tools and whether they had used them.
The survey revealed large gaps between usage and recognition of all tools. Even the most well-recognized tool (ChatGPT) showed a big gap. While 96% of respondents had heard of it, only 35% used it with any regularity.
This underscores the potential that remains when it comes to understanding generative AI and putting its power to work in improving PR communications.
The Gap Between PR Agencies and In-House Teams
Our survey also found interesting differences between agencies and in-house professionals.
For example, more in-house professionals are interested in using generative AI for content creation, while more agency practitioners are interested in adopting AI for speech-to-text technology.
The results outline fascinating differences between the two approaches to PR.
Getting Enthusiastic for AI in PR
Our survey revealed that PR pros have a clear recognition of generative AI's potential to help them do their jobs better. But when it comes to the actual adoption of these new tools, they are lagging.
However, respondents also shared that they are enthusiastic about AI's ability to help tell stories, create content and be strategic. The time for adoption of generative AI in PR is upon us.
We hope that this new report sparks new ideas and creates excitement for the possibilities of generative AI.
