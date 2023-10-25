Google’s Jane Khodos joins Zelle parent to lead comms

Khodos is overseeing comms for all of Early Warning Services’ brands, including Zelle and its upcoming digital wallet, Paze.

WASHINGTON: Early Warning Services, a joint venture from the banks that run Zelle, has named Jane Khodos as VP of communications.

Khodos, reporting to CMO Andrea Gilman, stepped into the newly created role on September 11. She is managing a team of about 10 staffers and spearheading PR, social media, public affairs and analyst relations, including internal, external, executive, product and crisis comms.

Gilman said in an emailed statement that Khodos’ appointment underscores Early Warning Services' commitment “to innovation and trust in payments for a range of stakeholders — from consumers to policymakers, media, analysts and banks and credit unions.”

Khodos’ responsibilities also include overseeing comms for Early Warning Services subsidiaries Zelle and digital wallet Paze, which the company plans to launch in 2024 as a competitor to Apple Pay and PayPal.

“This role requires a unique blend of expertise, and [Khodos] has a rare combination of communications, payments and security experience that will help take us forward,” Gilman said.

Prior to last month, Khodos was head of regulated industries PR for Google Cloud. A Google spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on Khodos’ replacement.

Khodos also worked at Honeywell as director of external comms for the company’s performance materials and technologies business segment. Earlier in her career, she led global safety and security comms for Mastercard.

Early Warning Services — which is co-owned by Bank of America, Truist, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo — said in a statement that Zelle’s total transaction volume was 705 million in Q2, up 10% year-over-year.

The company works with Vox Global on public affairs and reputation management, and has enlisted marketing and PR shop Fletcher for support on Paze, Khodos said.