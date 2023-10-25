Havas Formula founder and chairman Michael Olguin to retire

NEW YORK: Havas Formula founder and chairman Michael Olguin is planning to retire at the end of this year.

Tara Reid and Adrienne Cadena took over leadership of the agency as CEO of Havas Formula and CEO of Havas Street, respectively, in January as Olguin stepped into the role of chairman.

The agency does not plan to fill Olguin's role. No structural changes will occur as a result of the retirement, but Reid and Cadena will take on a greater role in new business development, strategic expansion and acquisitions and collaboration with Havas globally, according to the agency.

Olguin was not planning for retirement when he transitioned out of the CEO role this year. The decision wasn't driven by anything in particular, rather that he felt Reid and Cadena were ready to take the reins. Olguin credits the executives tenure with the agency, both exceeding 15 years, as essentially watching the duo grow with the firm to know everything he knows

"I feel like it's the right time and I feel like it's time for new blood, new energy to take us into the future," Olguin said. "The landscape in the PR world is changing, and I think we need people who are ready to embrace it for what it is and not what it used to be when I was leading the organization."

Following his retirement, Olguin will continue to facilitate new business for the agency. He also plans to serve on boards, where he can leverage his marketing and communications expertise, while at the same time delving deeper into passion projects, including creating a nonprofit that facilitates educational opportunities for Latinos, the agency said.

Olguin is in the concept stage of creating an educational nonprofit with fellow Mexican Americans in his hometown of San Diego. The goal of the organization is not to focus on PR, but to address education access as a whole.

"It really comes down to the fact that I'm a Mexican-American and I believe that education is the truest path to overall success," he said. "Not enough Latinos have the exposure."

Olguin launched the firm in 1992 as The Olguin Company, which was later renamed Formula PR. Formula was acquired by Havas in 2014 and rebranded as Havas Formula. Since the acquisition, the agency has experienced double-digit growth year-over-year, the firm said in a statement.

Havas Formula reported a revenue increase of 29% to $34 million in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. The agency’s client portfolio includes nearly 150 brands, such as Canon, Chase Bank, Kraft and Smashburger. Based in New York, it has six U.S. offices.

This story was updated on October 25 with additional information.