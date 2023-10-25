Meta hit with regulatory blitz from 41 states over impact on children

The social media giant is facing 10 lawsuits from Washington, DC, and a collection of states alleging its addictive features have contributed to mental health issues in children.

Meta is facing a blitz of lawsuits from Washington, D.C. and 41 states in the U.S. over the harm they allege its social media platforms have done to children’s mental health.

A bipartisan coalition of 32 attorneys general on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit alleging Meta “knowingly” and “purposefully” designed features to addict children and teens to its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, also alleges Meta routinely collects data on children under 13 without informing parents or obtaining parental consent, in violation of federal law.

Nine other lawsuits are being filed by attorney generals in their respective states and in the District of Columbia. States filing on their own are Florida, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

States not involved are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming.

It follows an investigation initiated by a coalition of state attorneys in 2021 that focused on the techniques Meta uses to increase engagement among its younger users and the knock-on effects.

The probe centered on reports that showed the company was aware of the damaging effects its platforms had on young users, especially teenage girls, according to internal documents leaked by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to The Wall Street Journal.

In response to the lawsuits, Meta said it had already introduced a range of tools to address concerns about children's health on its apps, including age verification, parental supervision and tools to encourage teen users to take a break.

"We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path," a Meta spokesperson said.

Children’s online safety has become a priority among U.S. lawmakers that unites even opposing parties.

The Federal Trade Commission in May proposed a plan to ban Meta from monetizing the data it collects from young users.

California passed a children’s online safety measure in August 2022 that requires online platforms to vet whether new products may pose harm to kids and teens before rolling them out and to build additional privacy guardrails for younger users. Arkansas and Utah have passed laws banning children under 13 from social media and requiring teens under 18 to obtain parental consent to access the sites. However, federal judges have blocked two of these laws over potential First Amendment violations.

In May, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released an advisory arguing social media may be an “important driver” of the national youth mental health crisis since it can trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety, body dissatisfaction and poor sleep.

Meta isn’t the only social media firm being investigated for its effects on children.

The issue was at the heart of TikTok’s congressional hearing in March, when lawmakers accused the company of inflicting “emotional distress” on young users. Indiana, Arkansas and Utah have all filed lawsuits against TikTok related to its potential harms on children.

Meanwhile, Google has been criticized for serving inappropriate ads to children and allegedly tracking children who watch “made for kids” content on YouTube, according to Adalytics’ explosive report from August.

States have teamed up to take on Meta before. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 48 states and territories filed two antitrust lawsuits against Meta over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.