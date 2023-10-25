Ipsos rolls out risk and reputation management platform

Known as RISE, it is intended for brand and comms leaders and public affairs pros.

NEW YORK: Market research company Ipsos has launched RISE, an artificial-intelligence-powered platform for brand, risk and reputation management.

Short for Reputation Intelligence for Strategic Evaluation, RISE is intended to help brand and comms leaders, risk managers and public affairs teams navigate the increasingly complex environment in which they work and more proactively address risks. It brings together data sets into a single platform, including news, social media, survey, regulatory data, Ipsos’ own proprietary data and other client-owned and alternative information.

RISE offers information via a user-friendly interface that can provide both high-level insights and granular analysis, the company said. Its capabilities include early warnings for emerging trends, risks and opportunities; competitive intelligence and landscaping; regulatory, issues and campaign monitoring; communications and business impact measurement; market and risk forecasting; and stakeholder identification and profiling.

Users have two options for engaging with the platform: always-on monitoring or customized reports. These reports can be generated at specific points in time, highlighting issues, emerging risks, competition or campaign monitoring or regulatory risk exploration.

While powered by AI, the platform was supported by Ipsos’ corporate reputation and public affairs experts.