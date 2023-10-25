Pharma brand Incyte gets an assist from Mia Hamm

The soccer legend worked with the maker of drugs to treat graft vs. host disease on the Your Fans Are With You campaign.

WILMINGTON, DE: Soccer legend Mia Hamm has partnered with biopharmaceutical company Incyte, the maker of drugs to treat graft vs. host disease, a condition that could occur after an allogeneic transplant, on a campaign called Your Fans Are With You.

With the condition, donated stem cells, or the graft, view the recipient’s cells, the host, as an unfamiliar threat, and the donated cells attack the recipient’s cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can occur after bone-marrow or stem-cell transplants.

“For patients going through [the bone-marrow transplant] process, and those who develop GVHD, they need a team of caregivers, healthcare professionals, friends and family to help them navigate their condition,” said Barry Flannelly, Incyte’s EVP and GM for North America, via email.

Hamm’s brother, Garrett, died in 1997 from complications following a bone marrow transplant. She then established the Mia Hamm Foundation, which is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for bone-marrow and cord-blood transplants and increasing opportunities for young women in sports.

The campaign includes a video ad that shows Hamm and people with GVHD inside and outside soccer stadiums.

“Fans. They are out there rooting for you, no matter what, giving you a reason to dig deeper than you thought you could,” Hamm says as she sits in a locker room. Two people with graft-versus host disease then walk onto the field as a crowd cheers.

Flannelly said Hamm is an effective partner for the campaign because of “her connection to the [bone-marrow transplant] community and her genuine desire to raise awareness of GVHD as a potential complication of BMTs.”

Flannelly said the attention on U.S. women’s soccer “presented both Incyte and Mia the opportunity to educate an even larger audience about GVHD and what symptoms to look out for.”

To promote the campaign, the brand is using media outreach and sponsored content; shareable video content; paid and organic social media content; and paid search ads, according to Incyte.

Incyte worked with Real Chemistry to create the campaign; Reverba to coordinate patient spokespeople; Indegene to develop a website concerning the condition; Neon NYC on social media content and website ideas; and PHM on paid and organic search advertisements.