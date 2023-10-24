PARTICIPANTS
- Alex Abraham, VP, global corporate communications and reputation management, Kraft Heinz
- Kristen Campos, VP, corporate affairs, Mars Food & Nutrition North America
- Lez Cunningham, SVP of communications and corporate marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Sheila Mulligan, president, U.S. Central Region, Weber Shandwick
- Steven Restivo, VP, global communications, United Airlines
- Sarah Yaffe, EVP, Weber Shandwick
A key reason why corporate communications is such a constantly evolving function is because public demands are always changing – and there always seem to be more of them when it comes to what consumers expect from brands.
Consumers now look for corporations to take proactive postures on social issues. Recent research from Weber Shandwick revealed that the vast majority of consumers still expect companies to take a stand on human rights (82%), climate change (73%), racism (72%) and gun violence (70%).
Employees, another critical demographic, also feel their companies need to be vocal on issues. That same Weber Shandwick research found that 65% of employees feel companies have a responsibility to speak up even if an issue is sensitive or controversial.
These – and similar findings – set the stage as some top minds from the comms industry convened in Chicago for a Weber Shandwick-hosted roundtable.
What’s the word?
Weber Shandwick's Sheila Mulligan notes how more companies are creating broader “corporate affairs” or “global impact” functions that are accountable for enterprise decision-making on interactions with government and society, as well as traditional comms responsibilities.
She shares more findings from her agency’s recent research that notes 22 companies in the Fortune 100 now have chief corporate affairs officers.
Amid all these changes, Mulligan asks her fellow roundtable participants if the word “communications” is even appropriate to describe their roles.
Kraft Heinz’s Alex Abraham gravitates toward “reputation management” as a good description for what his function does, so good, in fact, that it’s part of his current title.
At his company, he explains, the C-suite expects comms to be immersed in the business and take a position on every issue from procurement to sales to M&A decisions.
Lez Cunningham of Bristol Myers Squibb notes that in addition to her team’s traditional comms responsibilities, they partner closely with CSR and government affairs, among other groups.
“As communicators, we manage the company's reputation for all stakeholders,” she explains. “We're in a unique role since we understand every bit of the business and the external environments. It has made us increasingly more important.”
“We're stakeholders, strategic advisors, counselors and sounding boards,” says United Airlines’ Steven Restivo. The fact that CCO Josh Earnest is part of a nine-person executive council and has input in every decision “leads to lots of good outcomes for our team.”
Kristen Campos is quick to point out that her team at Mars is never referred to as “corporate comms,” but rather “corporate affairs.” And yet another term she introduces into the conversation is “consumer care,” which she defines as “how our brands interact with consumers proactively and reactively on social media.”
A term that at least one of the roundtable participants would like to see used less is “internal communications.” Not because it’s not crucial. It certainly is. It’s more because the term is not indicative of its true, broader impact.
“There's no such thing as internal communications,” suggests Cunningham, “since anything you say to your employees is going to be shared outside.”
“We've moved away from referring to internal communications as ‘internal communications,’” adds Campos. “We now refer to is as ‘strategic business communications.’”
Considering the myriad responsibilities of the function, Mulligan cites a quote by Arthur Page that likened the comms function to a “conductor of a symphony orchestra.” And Abraham puts it this way: “We are in the cockpit of the company driving the [plane].”
Intellectual curiosity
One thing that communicators tend to uniquely bring to all decision-making conversations is that they pose questions nobody else would. They do so because they possess the crucial trait of intellectual curiosity.
Campos believes that to be the “number-one strength of the corporate affairs function. Anybody who wants to be in this area of the business needs to embrace that.”
The assembled leaders unanimously agreed that intellectual curiosity is critical to the function now, but will be even more so in the future.
“The ability to understand what's happening in the world and distill it to help the company is critical,” says Cunningham.
“We're not just communications leaders, but we're expected to be business leaders,” adds Weber Shandwick’s Sarah Yaffe. “And you can't be that without intellectual curiosity.”
As the conversation continues about comms’ evolution, the group turns its focus toward what their teams will look like in the future.
Increased specialized knowledge will be more important for future comms teams. Working with the investor relations and finance teams daily means that “working in corporate communications is like getting an MBA every day,” notes Abraham. “You need expertise in ESG and investor relations and even the strategy side within sales so you can really dig in.”
Campos envisions teams that include an agricultural specialist, for example, who could provide insights into the challenges of farming or an energy specialist who could weigh in on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy use.
The good news is that recent graduates are entering the workplace with more specialized skill sets.
“The work they've done on a research project in school or in an internship is far and above what many of us have ever done in our career,” she observes. “They get really granular on specific issues and in specific areas.”
Eye on the future
A responsibility all of the roundtable participants clearly take seriously is preparing the next generation of leaders. And while there are plenty of opportunities for them, there are just as many challenges.
Campos points out how the hybrid nature of work today brings inherent obstacles to training the next wave of PR pros, many of whom have never even had an in-person meeting with a client. Evolving language is also a consideration. While Gen Z is proficient in language used on social media – a plus – how that translates to counseling clients is another consideration.
One tack Restivo employs is having younger team members at United lead department-wide meetings. This provides “an opportunity for people to hone their skills in a safe space.”
“They get feedback and their confidence is bolstered,” he explains. And when leaders edit the work of a younger staffer, they should make sure those employees understand why those edits were made. The result is stronger, better developed professionals.
Even with the many changes the discipline now requires, panelists remained committed to the value of core comms writing and storytelling skills.
“What can't get lost is what makes this function so strong,” stresses Mulligan. “It’s an AND not an OR.”
The roundtable group also warned against an over-reliance on AI. Yes, it is capable of writing a press release, but it certainly can’t be leaned on for all writing. In fact, while nobody argues against AI’s value as a time-saver, overuse of it prevents younger professionals from processes that are crucial to their development.
For example, Cunningham laments how younger pros have lost sight of the classic five W’s (Who, What, Where, When and Why) that are necessary to make a great story.
Media relations is another function where the “blocking and tackling” skills are as necessary as ever, notes Abraham. “Being able to sit across from a journalist, develop a relationship and tell a compelling story is more critical than ever,” he adds.
To bring the roundtable full circle, Mulligan opens up another round of “word association,” this time asking her colleagues how their CEOs would describe the comms function.
“Advisor, builder and protector,” are the terms Campos offers. “Problem solver and dot-connector,” shares Abraham. For Cunningham, descriptors include “futurist, seer and influencer.”
Restivo says that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby’s characterization of the function’s role is “counselor and storyteller.” He elaborates by noting that in every conversation Kirby leads – whether it’s an earnings call or new launch – his ultimate question is always, “What is the story here?”
When a CEO is so heavily focused on that, concludes Restivo, it is particularly great for the comms function.