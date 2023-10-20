PRSA-NY again revises statement on Israel-Hamas conflict, saying earlier messages ‘lacking in clarity’

NEW YORK: PRSA’s New York chapter has released a third statement about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with its president saying the first two, which were not approved by its full board, were “lacking in clarity.”

“Recognizing that this is a painful time for many of our community members when we need to be sensitive and empathetic, we have reissued this statement following two email messages that went out and were lacking in clarity,” PRSA-NY president Carmella Glover told members. The third statement from the industry organization also included educational resources about the conflict.

The new statement, posted by the PRSA-NY 2023 Committee, follows an initial statement to members from Glover that received backlash from members. Glover released an apology for the statement Tuesday.

“There was an urgency to get the note out and not an opportunity for everyone to fully review, but at the core of what we were sharing was our sentiments of unity and humanity,” Glover told PRWeek on Friday after the release of the most recent statement. “On both sides of it, there was some language that lacked clarity, and so we wanted to make sure that the latest of what we published, just like any correction, was accurate.”

All emails from PRSA-NY, even if they say they’re from the office of the president, go through a standard executive communications mailbox, Glover said. As leader of the chapter, each statement is a representation of Glover and the board, she said, however, the updated statement is the only one that the entire board endorsed.

“I support the chapter’s revised statement. We must unequivocally, unambiguously and unapologetically condemn and eradicate Hamas, antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate everywhere,” said PRophet founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken, immediate past president of PRSA-NY and a current member of its executive committee.

Addressed to the PRSA-NY family, the latest statement takes an impartial stance in comparison to the criticized language of the initial statements. The updated messaging empathizes with Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Muslims, those in the Middle East and at home, who “bear the brunt of the ongoing atrocities over which they have no control or voice,” the statement reads.

It also condemns all forms of hatred and discrimination that are “antisemitic and Islamophobic,” in comparison to the first statement that denounced specifically antisemitic attacks.

PRSA-NY’s most recent statement also includes revised language about which organizations will receive donations from the group. The second message said PRSA-NY would share a portion of ticket-sale proceeds from its flagship chapter event in November with the Alliance for Middle East Peace, Doctors Without Borders and Project C.U.R.E.

In its most recent statement, the board revised its earlier message to say a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the International Red Cross. Choosing to focus on one nonprofit makes it clear where donations are going, and the board felt the International Red Cross was the least partisan and best aligned with PRSA-NY’s stance.

The nonprofits that were cited in a previous version of the message are listed at the end of the latest statement as organizations to which the chapter encourages personal donations.

PRSA-NY is one chapter of a national organization. Others have also made statements about the conflict in the Middle East. Glover said the New York chapter felt an obligation to voice its stance, not only as the third-largest chapter nationally, but because of its values that are “undergirded by diversity, equity and inclusion and belonging.”

“It's part of our DNA as a New York chapter. We spoke up about Ukraine, we spoke up about Black Lives Matter, we spoke up about the Uvalde shootings. It's important to us to be clear that we have a real core value of caring about humanity, regardless of background, regardless of experience, regardless of what’s in the headlines,” she said. “Not all chapters are going to be as bold as the New York chapter. That's just part of our character.”

PRSA is not affiliated with an agency, but made up of industry professionals. Some agencies and their leaders have also made statements about the attacks, and some firms have donated their time to bring media coverage to organizations and people who have been affected.

Agencies and brands should make choices about public statements that make sense for them and their stakeholders and match their values and actions, Glover said.

“We're proud that we stepped up. It was an opportunity to show courage and leadership in the face of what is almost impossible to get right,” she said. “No matter what you put out there's going to be someone or some stakeholder who disagrees. We're not claiming to be perfect. We're all human. All of us around the table are hurting and so it was just important for us to open up the conversation and be open to hearing how our members feel and those who are a part of our community.”