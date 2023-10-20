Edelman names U.S. crisis and risk, corporate reputation leads

The world’s largest PR firm is also bringing together operations in California and Texas.

NEW YORK: Edelman has made two key U.S. executive appointments, naming Brooke Buchanan and Chuck Kaiser as leaders of its domestic crisis and risk and corporate reputation practices, respectively.

Buchanan, formerly Edelman EVP of crisis and risk, replaces Steve Behm, who joined Real Chemistry in August to build the agency’s global crisis communications and corporate reputation practice.

Buchanan’s background in government affairs and political comms, as well as her experience managing crises for Walmart, Williams-Sonoma, Whole Foods and JCPenney, “uniquely positions” her for the role, Edelman said in a statement.

Kaiser, a 15-year veteran of Edelman, previously served as MD of corporate reputation and leader of the agency’s commstech specialty practice. Earlier in his career, he oversaw corporate comms for Allstate and Motorola.

An Edelman spokesperson was not immediately available for additional comment on the promotions.

Edelman has also made changes to its leadership in California and Texas, “unifying” the regional offices under two executives, respectively, according to a statement from the agency.

The firm named Jonathan Jordan as GM of Edelman California, overseeing the Los Angeles and San Francisco locations. Will Crain will serve as GM of Edelman Texas, spearheading operations in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Edelman said in a statement that the moves underscore its commitment to “a cohesive community, enhancing capabilities and implementing a unified go-to-market strategy in the respective regions.”

Jordan, a 2021 PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree, most recently served as GM of Edelman Southern California, while Crain was EVP and corporate and public affairs leader in the agency’s Austin office.

Edelman reported a revenue increase of 10% to $1.07 billion globally and 14% increase to $703 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

This month, Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Ross left the agency, weeks after taking a leave of absence. Matthew Harrington, global president and COO, is serving as acting CEO as the firm searches for a new head of its U.S. business.

Last week, Weber Shandwick named Edelman’s Jordan Rittenberry as president of Weber Shandwick West and North America tech practice lead.