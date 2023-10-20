Logitech Streamlabs bids for gaming streamers at Twitchcon

The campaign debuts at Twitchcon with social support from popular streamers.

Logitech Streamlabs, the tech giant’s division focused on developing software and tools for live streaming, is making a bid for gamers in a campaign debuting at Twitchcon on Friday.

Called Unleash Your Live, the campaign is designed to position the streaming software suite as the one-stop shop for any aspiring or established creator focused on live-streaming video games. It features a spot starring popular streamers and gaming creators Valkyrae, JWonggg, DanucD, JaharaJayde, Halite and Spofie, who will promote the campaign on their social channels.

The campaign also introduces a brand refresh for Streamlabs led by Denver-based creative shop Catalyst, which handled brand strategy and creative direction, while SixTwentySix and Shapes & Forms tag-teamed production, with the latter focusing on post-production and animation.

The campaign debuts at Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch’s semi-annual gaming convention.

Streamlabs decided to reintroduce itself to gaming streamers as social media users continue to divide their attention across a growing number of platforms, said Mikey Kilun, global head of marketing.

Over the summer, rival live streaming platform Kick signed an exclusive deal with xQc, one of the most popular streamers on the platform. It also boasted a 95/5 revenue split on subscriptions with creators, a notable increase from the 50/50 split Twitch offers.

“We’ve seen a lot of platform shifts, with Kick on the rise,” Kilun said. “Twitch isn’t the only player in the game anymore and there’s a lot of opportunity for creators to decide where to create. So we want to make sure that we’re there.”

Despite the challenge, Twitch still remains the go-to platform for streamers, with more than 140 million monthly active users as of August. In early July, Kick boasted 12 million total accounts on its platform.

That difference in scale is why, despite challenger platforms cropping up, Streamlabs shows up at Twitchcon to reach the most “concentrated” collection of gamers in person, Kilun said.

