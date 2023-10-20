IPG PR firms post mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in Q3

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions group, which includes its PR firms, was IPG’s fastest-growing segment.

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment registered mid- to high-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q3, according to an IPG spokesperson.

That compares to single-digit growth in Q3 2022. Specific numbers were not provided.

Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions posted a 6.5% organic revenue increase in Q3 to $371.3 million, making it IPG’s fastest-growing segment.

Agencies within the segment include Dxtra Health and agency brands The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin Group, Current Global, DeVries Global and R&CPMK, as well as sports and events specialist shops like Jack Morton, Momentum and Octagon.

The Weber Shandwick Collective, which houses Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino, was “steady in its growth” in Q3, according to an IPG spokesperson. The firm’s revenue was driven by strength in the health sector and government and policy, the spokesperson said.

Weber Shandwick won business from Dollar Shave Club and gained a “significant new assignment with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” the spokesperson said.

Weber Shandwick said this month that it is selling healthcare specialist agency Revive to BPD, a health-focused marketing agency and a portfolio company of private equity firm WindRose Health Investors. The transaction is expected to close in November.

Following a strong new business track record this year, Golin in Q3 won work including urban flight innovator Eve Air Mobility, luxury brand holding company Tapestry and skincare line Neutrogena.

R&CPMK led publicity and communications efforts for the launch of some of Apple TV+’s biggest projects of the year, including The Super Models, the holding company said.

As a whole, IPG posted a 0.4% organic decrease of net revenue from Q3 2022. Operating income in Q3 was $376.8 million, compared to $341.8 million a year ago; and net income was $243.7 million, down from $251.8 million in Q3 2022.

Geographically, the holding company in Q3 experienced a decrease in revenue of 1.2% in the U.S.; increases of 5.7% in Latin America, 2.2% in the U.K. and 3.9% in continental Europe; and a drop of 5% in Asia-Pacific. All other markets saw an increase of 1.2%.

As for IPG’s other segments, revenue increased organically by 0.5% in Media, Data & Engagement Solutions and decreased by 4.1% in Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky said in a statement that the company’s Q3 revenue performance “did not measure up to expectations.”

“Yet we continued to demonstrate disciplined management of the business and to see positive contributions to growth from our media offerings, the healthcare sector, sports and experiential marketing and public relations,” Krakowsky said.

He attributed the company’s performance to decreases in client activity in the tech and telecom sector, concern by marketers about macroeconomic conditions and the slower-than-anticipated onboarding of new business.

He predicted organic growth in Q4 will be approximately 1%.

This week, Omnicom Group’s PR firms, which included Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli, reported a 5.5% organic revenue decrease to $392.4 million in Q3. Earlier this month, Publicis Groupe reported better-than-expected 5.3% organic growth in Q3. Publicis Groupe does not list PR performance in its earnings reports.