Clean Creatives, agencies urge B Lab to rethink B Corp certifications for agencies with fossil fuel clients
In the wake of Havas’ appointment as Shell’s media agency of record, Clean Creatives and other B Corp-certified agencies are demanding that B Lab strip accreditation from agencies with fossil fuel clients.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>