Hims & Hers names Khobi Brooklyn as chief communications officer

Brooklyn has led comms at technology and lifestyle brands including Aurora, Converse and Tesla.

SAN FRANCISCO: Telemedicine company Hims & Hers has named Khobi Brooklyn as its chief communications officer (CCO), according to a company statement.

Reporting to Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum, Brooklyn will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, overseeing corporate, consumer and internal communications. She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Brian O'Shaughnessy joined Hims & Hers as its first CCO in October 2022. O'Shaughnessy was not immediately available to comment on when he left that position or his next move.

Hims & Hers helps connect consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling access to high-quality care for conditions related to sexual health, mental health and more. The company, which also offers its own range of products, works with Los Angeles-based Hustle & Co. on media relations.

Brooklyn most recently served as SVP of communications at self-driving technology company Aurora, where she led all communications and marketing efforts. An Aurora representative could not be immediately reached to comment on Brooklyn’s replacement.

Before Aurora, Brooklyn was VP of communications at Nike, spearheading communications for the company’s Converse brand. She also formerly worked at Tesla, managing global communications for corporate initiatives, crises and expansion efforts.

Hims & Hers reported revenue of $207.9 million in Q2, up 83% compared to the same period last year. Its net income was $7.2 million for the quarter, compared to $19.7 million in Q2 2022, according to a company statement.