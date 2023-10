If you’re an aisle seat fan, this might not be welcoming news.

Window seat fans, rejoice!

Starting October 26, United Airlines will have passengers in economy class who have purchased window seats get on the plane before people in the middle and aisle seats.

The plan – called WILMA, for window, middle and aisle — is meant to reduce the time planes spend sitting on the ground.

