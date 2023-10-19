Meltwater rolls out Salesforce integration, trend explanation

The product changes are part of the communications technology platform’s winter release.

SAN FRANCISCO: Social, media and consumer intelligence platform Meltwater is rolling out a suite of product enhancements as part of its winter release.

The role of the enhancements is to help users gain greater value through improved analytics and more investment in generative artificial intelligence capabilities. This includes automated PR insight reports that provide data on key coverage, shifts and brand perception. Meltwater has also redesigned its dashboards to offer a more holistic view of a user’s team or region’s performance.

The company’s “discovery explainer” uses generative AI to create human-like text explanations of trends and shifts, helping users easily figure out the context surrounding them.

The platform is also offering an integration with Salesforce, syncing contacts, cases and leads between Meltwater Engage and Salesforce. With it, users will have access to CRM context that will bolster their social care efforts, Meltwater said in a statement.

The updates across the Meltwater platform will include enterprise application programming interfaces that offer improved data and insights that can be integrated into live dashboards, data science and AI projects, business intelligence or internal apps, the company said in a statement.

Early this year, Meltwater made public AI tools including a writing assistant, insight help and video analysis.